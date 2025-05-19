PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Quade Cummins will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Cummins' first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2772-67-68-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4165-73-74-73-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-68-74-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-70-67-67-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-70-67-70-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3269-68-68-69-1024.250

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Cummins has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1750.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0450.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.242-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4040.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2910.363

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.045 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
    • Cummins ranks 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.74% and has accumulated 167 FedExCup Regular Season points (130th) so far this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

