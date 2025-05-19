Quade Cummins betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.045 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.