Quade Cummins betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Cummins' first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|65-73-74-73
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-68-74-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-70-67-67
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T32
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|24.250
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.175
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.045
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.242
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.404
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.291
|0.363
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.045 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
- Cummins ranks 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.74% and has accumulated 167 FedExCup Regular Season points (130th) so far this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
