1H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Kim looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find consistency.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5671-71-67-75+4
    2023T2967-70-70-73E
    2021WD72-
    2020MC69-72+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at even par.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT872-64-71-73-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-68-71-69-758.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-69-67-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT868-64-66-74-12175.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3871-70-78-68-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1970-72-73-72-155.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-70-72-70-238.071

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3010.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3270.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3770.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1520.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8531.415

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.327 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.68% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 732 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

