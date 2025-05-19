Si Woo Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Kim looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find consistency.
Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|2023
|T29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|2021
|WD
|72
|-
|2020
|MC
|69-72
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at even par.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|58.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|68-64-66-74
|-12
|175.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|71-70-78-68
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|55.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-70-72-70
|-2
|38.071
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.301
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.327
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.377
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.152
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.853
|1.415
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.327 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.68% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 732 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
