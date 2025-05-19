PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The tournament boasts a purse of $9.5 million as the PGA TOUR heads to Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Garnett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T5670-67-74-70+1
    2020MC67-74+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2021, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3167-70-72-68-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6074-68-75-78+74.900
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4070-67-68-71-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1166-67-69-69-1358.714
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6770-69-71-73-13.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3469-69-69-68-1318.000

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.016-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.411-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3070.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1850.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.0970.072

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.7 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett is sporting a -0.411 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett is delivering a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
    • Garnett ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.55% and has accumulated 177 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 126th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

