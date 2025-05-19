Brice Garnett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Brice Garnett returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The tournament boasts a purse of $9.5 million as the PGA TOUR heads to Fort Worth, Texas.
Garnett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T56
|70-67-74-70
|+1
|2020
|MC
|67-74
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2021, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|4.900
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|3.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|18.000
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.016
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.411
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.307
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.185
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.097
|0.072
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.7 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett is sporting a -0.411 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett is delivering a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Garnett ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.55% and has accumulated 177 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 126th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
