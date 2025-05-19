PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his T5 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Meissner's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T571-70-66-68-5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6568-69-73-72-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5370-71-72-74-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5272-70-72-78+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-69-68-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-69-70-75E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-73E--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 28th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.565-0.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.106-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.292-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0210.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.188-0.584

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.292 ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • Meissner's Driving Distance average is 299.0 yards, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.
    • Meissner breaks par on 19.44% of his holes, ranking 162nd in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

