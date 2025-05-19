Mac Meissner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Mac Meissner returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his T5 finish from last year's tournament.
Meissner's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|68-69-73-72
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|72-70-72-78
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-69-68-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-75
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 28th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.565
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.106
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.292
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.021
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.188
|-0.584
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.292 ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
- His Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 34th on TOUR.
- Meissner's Driving Distance average is 299.0 yards, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.
- Meissner breaks par on 19.44% of his holes, ranking 162nd in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
