Aaron Rai betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Aaron Rai of England watches an approach shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25, 2025. Rai will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Rai's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|2023
|T12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|2022
|68
|71-68-76-74
|+9
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of even par.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-72-67-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|122.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|22.500
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.330
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.513
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.012
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.004
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.834
|0.468
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.513 this season, ranking 20th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.57% ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Rai is averaging 0.330 this season, ranking 35th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 286.7 yards ranks 169th.
- On the greens, Rai is delivering a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
- Rai ranks 27th in Par Breakers, converting 23.86% of his holes into scores under par this season.
- With 593 FedExCup Regular Season points, Rai currently ranks 47th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
