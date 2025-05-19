PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England watches an approach shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25, 2025. Rai will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Rai's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3271-71-67-71E
    2023T1271-68-67-71-3
    20226871-68-76-74+9

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3870-68-71-69-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2770-74-73-70-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-72-69-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-72-67-71-4115.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-64-68-67-18122.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-75-72+122.500

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3300.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5130.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0120.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.004-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8340.468

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.513 this season, ranking 20th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.57% ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Rai is averaging 0.330 this season, ranking 35th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 286.7 yards ranks 169th.
    • On the greens, Rai is delivering a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
    • Rai ranks 27th in Par Breakers, converting 23.86% of his holes into scores under par this season.
    • With 593 FedExCup Regular Season points, Rai currently ranks 47th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
