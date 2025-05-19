Aaron Rai betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Rai has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.

Rai has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.