2H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-72+4
    2023T1669-66-72-71-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6169-73-74-78+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-70-75-71+225.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-68-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 7-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1890.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0130.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.334-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.265-0.316

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.013 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

