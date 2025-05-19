Austin Eckroat betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Austin Eckroat of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Eckroat's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2023
|T16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|72-70-77-72
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-72-72-68
|-1
|12.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 7-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.189
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.013
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.334
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.265
|-0.316
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.013 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
