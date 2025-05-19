Kevin Roy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy heads to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. This marks Roy's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Kevin Roy's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kevin Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|67-72-72-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|72-69-75-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|62-73-67-68
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Kevin Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.318
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.117
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.030
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.010
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.221
|0.447
Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.117 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
