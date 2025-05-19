PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Dahmen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Dahmen looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5670-70-68-76+4
    2023T6872-69-70-76+7
    2022T6371-70-70-75+6
    2021MC74-71+5
    2020T1968-65-70-68-9

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 19th at 9-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT262-66-71-76-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-66-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5476-66-74-75+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3268-66-68-72-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT668-69-65-65-1795.000

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2970.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4750.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.196-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.205-0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.370-0.379

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen is sporting a 0.475 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen is delivering a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    • Dahmen has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

