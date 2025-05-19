Joel Dahmen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Joel Dahmen returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Dahmen looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.
Dahmen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|2023
|T68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|2022
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+6
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2020
|T19
|68-65-70-68
|-9
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 19th at 9-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|62-66-71-76
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-66-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|76-66-74-75
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-17
|95.000
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.297
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.475
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.196
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.205
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.370
|-0.379
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen is sporting a 0.475 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen is delivering a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Dahmen has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
