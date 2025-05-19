PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Novak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Andrew Novak returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Novak's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-70+3
    2023T4068-66-74-73+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 40th at 1-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1766-71-72-64-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP268-65-66-68-17400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-70-69-76-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4269-72-68-75E12.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-73-65-78+225.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-75-1--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Novak has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1680.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0530.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4550.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1150.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.6850.979

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a -0.053 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

