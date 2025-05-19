Andrew Novak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Andrew Novak returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Novak's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2023
|T40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Novak's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 40th at 1-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-70-69-76
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|69-72-68-75
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.168
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.053
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.455
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.115
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.685
|0.979
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a -0.053 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79.
- Novak has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
