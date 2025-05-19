Victor Perez betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Victor Perez will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Perez finished tied for 50th in his last appearance at this event in 2024.
Perez's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|2020
|MC
|71-74
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|66-69-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-70-73-69
|-3
|36.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|2.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.341
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.198
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.277
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.147
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.409
|0.181
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.341 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sports a 0.198 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
