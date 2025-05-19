PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Victor Perez will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Perez finished tied for 50th in his last appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Perez's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5070-71-71-71+3
    2020MC71-74+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-66-70-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-69-73-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1866-69-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-70-73-69-336.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7267-69-72-76E2.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3410.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1980.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.277-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1470.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4090.181

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.341 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sports a 0.198 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW