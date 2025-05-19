Frankie Capan III betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Capan III had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.

He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Capan III has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Capan III has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.