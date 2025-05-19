Frankie Capan III betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Capan III's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Frankie Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|69-67-72-70
|-6
|5.700
Frankie Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.712 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-1.294
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.559
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|0.003
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.492
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.358
|-0.712
Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.294 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.559 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 59.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III is delivering a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12.
- Capan III has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 124th on TOUR.
- He ranks 174th in Bogey Avoidance at 19.61% and 125th in Par Breakers at 20.92%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
