2H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Frankie Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-75+2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5569-67-72-70-65.700

    Frankie Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.712 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-1.294-0.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.559-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green1000.0030.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.4920.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.358-0.712

    Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.294 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.559 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 59.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III is delivering a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12.
    • Capan III has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 124th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 174th in Bogey Avoidance at 19.61% and 125th in Par Breakers at 20.92%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

