Matt Wallace betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.064 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace is sporting a -0.108 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.43% of the time.