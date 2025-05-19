PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England hits an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Wallace will look to improve upon his past performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Wallace's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-72+3
    2021T5671-70-68-72+1
    2020MC70-70E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 56th at 1-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1264-70-71-73-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-67-77-73-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-69-70-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-74+3--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.0640.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.108-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.9370.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.691-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0730.879

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.064 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace is sporting a -0.108 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 131st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

