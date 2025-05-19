Matt Wallace betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Matt Wallace of England hits an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Wallace will look to improve upon his past performances at this event.
Wallace's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2021
|T56
|71-70-68-72
|+1
|2020
|MC
|70-70
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 56th at 1-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|64-70-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-67-77-73
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-69-70
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.064
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.108
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.937
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.691
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.073
|0.879
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.064 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace is sporting a -0.108 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 131st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
