Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.