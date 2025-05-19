PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Fleetwood will be looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-72+2
    2022T3570-69-73-69+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage767-66-68-70-13225.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6268-73-74-81+84.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1672-70-69-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1471-66-75-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1175-72-69-68-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT575-68-69-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2271-70-67-70-1038.273

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2310.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5960.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3110.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.127-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.2650.714

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood ranks ninth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.265.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.596 ranks 12th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.72% places him 114th.
    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.311 ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.127, ranking 68th on TOUR. He also ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
    • Fleetwood has accumulated 1,132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

