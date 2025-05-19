Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Fleetwood will be looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2022
|T35
|70-69-73-69
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|7
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|225.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|4.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|75-72-69-68
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|75-68-69-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|38.273
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.231
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.596
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.311
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.127
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.265
|0.714
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood ranks ninth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.265.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.596 ranks 12th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.72% places him 114th.
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.311 ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.127, ranking 68th on TOUR. He also ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
- Fleetwood has accumulated 1,132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
