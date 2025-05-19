PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Smalley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Alex Smalley returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Smalley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD78-
    2023T4070-71-68-72+1
    2022T2772-66-69-73E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting a 78 in the first round.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 27th at even par.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-73-72-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT570-67-67-67-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3969-67-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-70-76-76+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-67-72-76-582.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1870-64-69-69-1243.000

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4610.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2520.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.4370.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2900.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.4401.109

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an impressive 1.440 average.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.437 ranks 12th on TOUR, showcasing his strong short game.
    • Smalley's Driving Distance average of 304.9 yards places him 55th on TOUR, while his 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 35th.
    • He has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, putting him in 59th position.
    • Smalley breaks par on 23.73% of his holes, ranking 32nd in Par Breakers on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

