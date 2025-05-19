Alex Smalley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Alex Smalley returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Smalley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|78
|-
|2023
|T40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|2022
|T27
|72-66-69-73
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting a 78 in the first round.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 27th at even par.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-73-72
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|70-67-67-67
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|69-67-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-70-76-76
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-67-72-76
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|70-64-69-69
|-12
|43.000
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.461
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.252
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.437
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.290
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.440
|1.109
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an impressive 1.440 average.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.437 ranks 12th on TOUR, showcasing his strong short game.
- Smalley's Driving Distance average of 304.9 yards places him 55th on TOUR, while his 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 35th.
- He has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, putting him in 59th position.
- Smalley breaks par on 23.73% of his holes, ranking 32nd in Par Breakers on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
