Alex Smalley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.