Pierceson Coody betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot on the first hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. Coody is looking to improve on his tie for fifth place finish in last year's tournament.
Coody's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.829
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.207
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.006
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.151
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.767
|0.325
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.829 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 305.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody is sporting a -0.207 mark. He has a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he is breaking par 25 percent of the time.
- Coody has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
