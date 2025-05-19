PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot on the first hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot on the first hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. Coody is looking to improve on his tie for fifth place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Coody's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T567-65-69-74-5
    2023MC71-72+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4066-69-69-72-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1268-69-67-69-11--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-73-1--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8290.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.207-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.006-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1510.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7670.325

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.829 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 305.4 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody is sporting a -0.207 mark. He has a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he is breaking par 25 percent of the time.
    • Coody has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW