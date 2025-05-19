Blades Brown betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Blades Brown will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Brown's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Brown's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T26
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.219
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.280
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.608
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.092
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.202
|-0.148
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards has been solid.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown has sported a 0.280 mark. He has hit 71.48% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Brown has delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.60 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 23.33% of the time.
- Brown's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.56% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.