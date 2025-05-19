PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25. Hoffman's best performance at this event came in 2021 when he finished tied for third at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5065-75-74-69+3
    20226668-70-71-78+7
    2021T371-62-72-65-10
    2020MC71-71+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 10-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5474-65-79-73+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2565-69-71-68-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2570-75-71-72E31.000

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.169-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4550.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0890.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.770-0.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.057-0.245

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a 0.455 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.770 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
    • Hoffman has accumulated 228 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 107th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW