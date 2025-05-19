Charley Hoffman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25. Hoffman's best performance at this event came in 2021 when he finished tied for third at 10-under.
Hoffman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|2022
|66
|68-70-71-78
|+7
|2021
|T3
|71-62-72-65
|-10
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 10-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|31.000
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.169
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.455
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.089
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.770
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.057
|-0.245
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a 0.455 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.770 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Hoffman has accumulated 228 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
