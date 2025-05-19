Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Sam Ryder will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. He'll be looking to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Ryder's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|2020
|MC
|76-71
|+7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Ryder has missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at this event.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|69-69-69-66
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|63-74-77-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|66-70-70-71
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-70-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-69-69-72
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|16.500
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.225
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.238
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.117
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.876
|0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.772
|0.517
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.225 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder is sporting a 0.238 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder is delivering a 0.876 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
- Ryder ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.16% and has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
