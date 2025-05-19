PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Sam Ryder will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. He'll be looking to improve on his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Ryder's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-71+4
    2023MC74-70+4
    2022MC69-73+2
    2021MC72-74+6
    2020MC76-71+7

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Ryder has missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at this event.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1369-69-69-66-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4063-74-77-76+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6166-70-70-71-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-70-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-71-72-72-582.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4864-72-71-70-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5969-69-69-72-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3670-70-67-70-716.500

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.225-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.238-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.117-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8760.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7720.517

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.225 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder is sporting a 0.238 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder is delivering a 0.876 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
    • Ryder ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.16% and has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 88th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW