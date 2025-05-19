Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.225 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder is sporting a 0.238 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ryder is delivering a 0.876 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.07% of the time.