Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.654 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell is sporting a 0.246 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mitchell is delivering a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.