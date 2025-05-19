Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Keith Mitchell of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. His performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2024.
Mitchell's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|2021
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2020
|T64
|67-71-71-73
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|61-67-71-71
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|64-69-71-71
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|64-72-73-76
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|67-73-74-72
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|64-70-71-71
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|68-66-72-69
|-9
|31.000
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.654
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.246
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.082
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.018
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.835
|0.731
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.654 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell is sporting a 0.246 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell is delivering a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 529 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
