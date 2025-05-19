PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. His performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2024.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3772-67-66-76+1
    2021MC73-71+4
    2020T6467-71-71-73+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1264-72-73-76-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1865-68-66-71-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5467-73-74-72+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4264-70-71-71-811.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2568-66-72-69-931.000

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6540.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2460.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.0820.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0180.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8350.731

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.654 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell is sporting a 0.246 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell is delivering a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 529 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW