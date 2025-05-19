Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Alejandro Tosti returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, taking place May 22-25. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Tosti finished tied for 17th with a score of 2-under par.
Tosti's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-67-65-68
|-15
|96.250
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|68
|69-67-75-75
|+2
|3.400
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.409
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.137
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.262
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.615
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.080
|-0.053
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.409 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.137 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
