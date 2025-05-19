PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Alejandro Tosti returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, taking place May 22-25. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Tosti finished tied for 17th with a score of 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Tosti's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1769-69-67-73-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-71-71-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-67-65-68-1596.250
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6869-67-75-75+23.400

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4090.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.137-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2620.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.615-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.080-0.053

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.409 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.137 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

