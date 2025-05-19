David Lipsky betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Lipsky will look to improve upon his top-10 finish from last year's event.
Lipsky's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|2023
|T16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|2022
|T48
|71-68-73-71
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|70-70-72-70
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-71-75-71
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|78
|67-71-75-75
|E
|1.369
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.414
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.081
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.155
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.824
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.002
|-0.611
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.414 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.081 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 18.86% of the time.
- Lipsky has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
