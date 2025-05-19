PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Lipsky will look to improve upon his top-10 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T970-69-66-71-4
    2023T1667-69-69-73-2
    2022T4871-68-73-71+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3170-70-72-70-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-71-75-71+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open7867-71-75-75E1.369
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.414-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.081-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1550.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.824-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.002-0.611

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.414 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.081 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 18.86% of the time.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

