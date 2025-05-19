PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Greyson Sigg returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25. Sigg will look to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Sigg's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-68+3
    2023MC74-72+6
    2022MC72-73+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4167-72-71-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24.200
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1770-65-69-68-1244.000

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
    • Sigg has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.073-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.272-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0630.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.522-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.115-0.379

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sports a 0.272 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 19.09% of the time.
    • Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 135th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

