Greyson Sigg betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Greyson Sigg returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25. Sigg will look to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Sigg's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|2023
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|67-72-71-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4.200
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|70-65-69-68
|-12
|44.000
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.073
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.272
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.063
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.522
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.115
|-0.379
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sports a 0.272 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 19.09% of the time.
- Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.