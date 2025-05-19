Joe Highsmith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Highsmith is averaging -0.023 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, ranking 96th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 61.99% ranks 165th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Highsmith is averaging -0.005 (104th), while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.

On the greens, Highsmith is delivering a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16.

Highsmith is breaking par 23.48% of the time, ranking 40th on TOUR in that category.