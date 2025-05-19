PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joe Highsmith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 22-25. This marks Highsmith's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT873-67-69-71-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6664-74-71-75+46.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7277-71-69-74+75.250
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2273-67-69-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-72-73-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-72-64-64-19500.000

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.005-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.023-0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.234-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3190.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.058-0.728

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith is averaging -0.023 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, ranking 96th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 61.99% ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Highsmith is averaging -0.005 (104th), while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Highsmith is delivering a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16.
    • Highsmith is breaking par 23.48% of the time, ranking 40th on TOUR in that category.
    • He has accumulated 788 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

