Joe Highsmith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 22-25. This marks Highsmith's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500.000
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.005
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.023
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.234
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.319
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.058
|-0.728
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith is averaging -0.023 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, ranking 96th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 61.99% ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Highsmith is averaging -0.005 (104th), while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Highsmith is delivering a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16.
- Highsmith is breaking par 23.48% of the time, ranking 40th on TOUR in that category.
- He has accumulated 788 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
