Adam Schenk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second in 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
Schenk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|75
|-
|2023
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-8
|2022
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|2021
|T65
|73-67-72-72
|+4
|2020
|T43
|66-72-72-66
|-4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting a 75 in the first round.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 8-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Schenk has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.240
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.017
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.122
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.045
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.090
|0.414
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has sported a 0.017 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.