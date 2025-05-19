PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the second fairway during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, teeing off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25. He looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Spaun's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-71+5
    2023T6370-69-70-77+6
    2022WD78-

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP266-68-70-72-12500.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-71-73-70+129.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT264-70-67-66-17245.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3476-69-73-70E25.167
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D73+2--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2150.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8270.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.125-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0860.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0030.370

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.827 this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has a 0.215 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 50th.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
    • Spaun ranks 24th on TOUR with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • He has accumulated 1,171 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

