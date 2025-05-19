J.J. Spaun betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the second fairway during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, teeing off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25. He looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Spaun's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2023
|T63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|2022
|WD
|78
|-
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-68-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|58.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|29.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.215
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.827
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.125
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.086
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.003
|0.370
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.827 this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has a 0.215 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 50th.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
- Spaun ranks 24th on TOUR with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- He has accumulated 1,171 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
