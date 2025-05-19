J.J. Spaun betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.