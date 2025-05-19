PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

David Ford betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    David Ford will make his debut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, teeing off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25, 2025.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 10, 2024Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-83+10--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished at 10-over.
    • Ford has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged -1.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.415

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Ford has averaged -0.134 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Ford's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.849 over his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Ford has posted an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Ford has averaged -0.003 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
    • Overall, Ford's Strokes Gained: Total average is -1.415 across his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW