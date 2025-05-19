David Ford betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
David Ford will make his debut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, teeing off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25, 2025.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Ford's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 10, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-83
|+10
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished at 10-over.
- Ford has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged -1.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.415
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Ford has averaged -0.134 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Ford's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.849 over his last five starts.
- Around the green, Ford has posted an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ford has averaged -0.003 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Overall, Ford's Strokes Gained: Total average is -1.415 across his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.