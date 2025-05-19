Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.049 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.51% of the time.