Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Adam Svensson returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 24th last year. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Svensson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|2022
|T40
|69-68-69-76
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-69-74-71
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-70-72-78
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|67-68-73-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.021
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.049
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.261
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.472
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.281
|-0.082
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.049 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.