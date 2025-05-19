PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Adam Svensson returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 24th last year. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Svensson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2470-71-68-70-1
    2022T4069-68-69-76+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-69-74-71-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2470-68-72-70-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-70-72-78+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6767-68-73-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-71-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-72-3--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0210.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.049-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2610.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.472-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.281-0.082

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.049 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

