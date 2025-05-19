Danny Willett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett sports a -0.534 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 180th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.