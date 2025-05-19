Danny Willett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Danny Willett returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, which runs from May 22-25. Willett will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Willett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|11.822
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|8.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-66-72-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|70-72-68-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.029
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.534
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.585
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.480
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.503
|0.107
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett sports a -0.534 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 180th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Willett has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
