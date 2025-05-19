PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Danny Willett returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, which runs from May 22-25. Willett will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Willett at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Willett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-71+4
    2020MC71-72+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship3769-69-74-71-511.822
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4275-71-73-73+419.125
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-72-71-71+18.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-66-72-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT970-75-70-71-267.833
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-74-72+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4270-72-68-68-10--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC75-66-1--

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.029-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.534-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5850.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.4800.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5030.107

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett sports a -0.534 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 180th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Willett has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

