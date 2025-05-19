Brian Campbell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.978 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.3 yards ranks 180th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.477 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.