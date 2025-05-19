PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States watches a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States watches a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks Campbell's first appearance at the event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4868-68-66-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP165-65-64-70-20500.000

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.951 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.978-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4770.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2740.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2980.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.072-0.058

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.978 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.3 yards ranks 180th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.477 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW