Brian Campbell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Brian Campbell of the United States watches a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks Campbell's first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|68-68-66-75
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P1
|65-65-64-70
|-20
|500.000
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.951 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.978
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.477
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.274
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.298
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.072
|-0.058
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.978 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.3 yards ranks 180th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.477 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
