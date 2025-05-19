PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland watches an approach shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The Scottish golfer will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-74+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship4768-70-73-76+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship3469-68-72-67-422.656
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6671-68-73-71-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship969-70-72-69-8200.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1174-71-68-71-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open668-69-65-67-1591.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-70-70-817.625

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4750.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.369-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.009-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.211-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.624-0.147

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.475 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.369 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

