Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.

MacIntyre has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.