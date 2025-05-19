Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland watches an approach shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The Scottish golfer will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|200.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-69-65-67
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
|17.625
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.475
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.369
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.009
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.211
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.624
|-0.147
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.475 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.369 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
