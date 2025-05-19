PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Ben Silverman returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Silverman finished tied for 32nd with an even-par total.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Silverman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3269-73-67-71E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting an even-par score.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1673-66-65-69-1149.000

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.020-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.6210.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.126-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1100.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.4050.096

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.020 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.621 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.46% of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 164th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

