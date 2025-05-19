Ben Silverman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.020 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.621 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.46% of the time.