Ben Silverman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Ben Silverman returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Silverman finished tied for 32nd with an even-par total.
Silverman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|69-73-67-71
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting an even-par score.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|73-66-65-69
|-11
|49.000
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.020
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.621
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.126
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.110
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.405
|0.096
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.020 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.621 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.46% of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
