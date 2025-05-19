Chris Gotterup betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Chris Gotterup returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his 2024 appearance. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Gotterup's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-70
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-71-65
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|68-66-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|65-73-74-67
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|69-68-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|63-70-70-70
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.289
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.216
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.051
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.042
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.021
|0.742
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.289 ranks 42nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gotterup sports a -0.216 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 103rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
- Gotterup ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and 45th in Par Breakers at 23.21%.
- He has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
