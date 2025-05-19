PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his 2024 appearance. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-70+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1865-73-74-67-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1869-68-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1663-70-70-70-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2890.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.216-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.0510.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0420.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0210.742

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.289 ranks 42nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gotterup sports a -0.216 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 103rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
    • Gotterup ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and 45th in Par Breakers at 23.21%.
    • He has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW