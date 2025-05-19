Matti Schmid betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Matti Schmid competes in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Schmid missed the cut in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-over par.
Schmid's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|72-72-68-70
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|66-69-69-66
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.059
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.288
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.352
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.049
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.075
|-0.061
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid ranks 51st on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.288.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.11% ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
- Schmid's average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 237 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
- Schmid's Putts Per Round average of 29.34 ranks 156th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.04% ranks 69th on TOUR.
- Schmid breaks par on 23.98% of holes played, ranking 26th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.