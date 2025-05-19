Matti Schmid betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.

Schmid has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.