Matti Schmid betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Matti Schmid competes in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Schmid missed the cut in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-over par.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Schmid's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-71+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT770-67-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-68-1--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT967-72-69-69-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2872-72-68-70-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT666-69-69-66-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-69-68-67-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-72E--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged -0.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.059-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2880.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.352-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.049-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.075-0.061

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid ranks 51st on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.288.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.11% ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
    • Schmid's average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 237 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
    • Schmid's Putts Per Round average of 29.34 ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.04% ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • Schmid breaks par on 23.98% of holes played, ranking 26th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

