Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.213 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a 0.248 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.66% of the time.