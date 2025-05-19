Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2020
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Van Rooyen has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-70-73-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|300.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|71-69-77-79
|+8
|4.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.213
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.248
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.071
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.116
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.273
|0.809
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.213 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a 0.248 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.66% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has accumulated 451 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
