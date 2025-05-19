Zac Blair betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Zac Blair returns to the Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25, 2025. Blair's recent performances at this event have been challenging, with missed cuts in his last two appearances.
Blair's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|2020
|T55
|71-65-75-68
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Blair's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 55th at 1-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|68-67-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|66-78-70-75
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|71-71-70-67
|-9
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged -0.816 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.445
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.593
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.288
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.095
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.421
|-0.816
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has averaged -0.445 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 279.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blair has posted a -0.593 mark this season. He has hit 61.11% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.18 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.63% of the time.
- Blair has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 185th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
