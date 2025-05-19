PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair returns to the Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25, 2025. Blair's recent performances at this event have been challenging, with missed cuts in his last two appearances.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Blair's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-73+7
    2023MC73-76+9
    2020T5571-65-75-68-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Blair's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 55th at 1-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-76+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1868-67-71-73-927.006
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3266-78-70-75+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-70-68-5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-65-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4571-71-70-67-9--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged -0.816 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.445-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.593-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.288-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.095-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.421-0.816

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has averaged -0.445 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 279.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blair has posted a -0.593 mark this season. He has hit 61.11% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.18 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.63% of the time.
    • Blair has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 185th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

