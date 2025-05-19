Nico Echavarria betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria of Colombia watches an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled for May 22-25. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Echavarria missed the cut.
Echavarria's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
|13.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|68-72-66-74
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-74-68-75
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.122
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.084
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|176
|-0.506
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.759
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.214
|0.634
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.084 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 497 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.