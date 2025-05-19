PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia watches an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)



    Nico Echavarria returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled for May 22-25. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Echavarria missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-73+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5173-70-69-84+813.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-63-68-72-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1668-72-66-74-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3471-74-68-75E25.167
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1220.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0840.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green176-0.506-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7590.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2140.634

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.084 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 497 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

