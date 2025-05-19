Nico Echavarria betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.084 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.