PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Michael Thorbjornsen will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Michael Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT269-63-70-73-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-68-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-69-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3967-67-73-68-916.000

    Michael Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Michael Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4370.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0340.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.374-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.392-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.3630.200

    Michael Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 ranks 18th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thorbjornsen has a -0.034 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61.
    • Thorbjornsen ranks 33rd in Par Breakers, converting 23.71% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • He has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW