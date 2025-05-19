Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Michael Thorbjornsen will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Michael Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16.000
Michael Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Michael Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.437
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.034
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.374
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.392
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.363
|0.200
Michael Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 ranks 18th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thorbjornsen has a -0.034 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61.
- Thorbjornsen ranks 33rd in Par Breakers, converting 23.71% of his holes into birdies or better.
- He has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.