Ben Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, teeing off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25. His performance in this event has been inconsistent in recent years.
Griffin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2023
|T52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-76-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|122.500
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.142
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.284
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.101
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.047
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.574
|0.578
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin ranks 52nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.284 this season.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.35%, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
- Griffin's Driving Distance average of 303.7 yards ranks 67th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 1,003 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
- Griffin's Putts Per Round average of 29.27 ranks 150th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
