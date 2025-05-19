PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, teeing off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25. His performance in this event has been inconsistent in recent years.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Griffin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72+3
    2023T5267-69-75-72+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-69-72-69-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4666-70-72-70-214.300
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-76-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1870-67-68-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-72-72-74+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT468-65-66-69-16122.500

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1420.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2840.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.101-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0470.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5740.578

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin ranks 52nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.284 this season.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.35%, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
    • Griffin's Driving Distance average of 303.7 yards ranks 67th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 1,003 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
    • Griffin's Putts Per Round average of 29.27 ranks 150th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW