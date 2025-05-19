PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harry Higgs betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first playoff hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Higgs will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Higgs' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-77+12
    20226969-71-75-80+15
    2021MC70-73+3
    2020T3870-65-71-69-5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT267-66-68-68-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-77+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3073-66-74-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2668-65-70-71-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-71+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7471-68-76-70+12.600

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3340.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.6210.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.405-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0150.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.7080.681

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs is sporting a -0.621 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 204 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

