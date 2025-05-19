Harry Higgs betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first playoff hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Higgs will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Higgs' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|2022
|69
|69-71-75-80
|+15
|2021
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2020
|T38
|70-65-71-69
|-5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|73-66-74-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|74
|71-68-76-70
|+1
|2.600
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.334
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.621
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.405
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.015
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.708
|0.681
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs is sporting a -0.621 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 204 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
