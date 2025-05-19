PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Hughes will look to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hughes' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC72-70+2
    2020MC69-71E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hughes has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3675-69-69-70-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-70-72-73E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812.000

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 1.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.1090.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1700.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3140.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0620.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.0961.374

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.170 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 631 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW