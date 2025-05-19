Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Mackenzie Hughes returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Hughes will look to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Hughes' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2020
|MC
|69-71
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hughes has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12.000
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 1.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.109
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.170
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.314
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.062
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.096
|1.374
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.170 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 631 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
