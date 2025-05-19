Sam Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Sam Stevens will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Stevens looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Stevens' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|2023
|T29
|71-66-72-71
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at even par.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|65-65-70-64
|-20
|190.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-73-67-71
|-3
|9.536
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-65-69-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|78-70-74-70
|+4
|18.750
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.249
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.191
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.113
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.186
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.358
|0.523
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.249 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.191 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.98% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 732 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
