32M AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Sam Stevens will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Stevens looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Stevens' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-69+3
    2023T2971-66-72-71E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at even par.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6070-68-77-75+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2364-71-69-70-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson365-65-70-64-20190.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-73-67-71-39.536
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-65-69-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-71-75-73+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4078-70-74-70+418.750

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2490.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.191-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.1130.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1860.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3580.523

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.249 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.191 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.98% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 732 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

