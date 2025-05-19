Sam Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.249 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.191 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.98% of the time.