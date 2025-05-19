Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he claimed victory in 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
Grillo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|2023
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-8
|2022
|T63
|69-68-71-78
|+6
|2021
|T8
|70-68-68-68
|-6
|2020
|MC
|73-70
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 8-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|7.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|3.800
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2.400
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.012
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.035
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.504
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.256
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.202
|0.737
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.035 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 134 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.