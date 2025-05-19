PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Emiliano Grillo returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he claimed victory in 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Grillo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246474-68-73-71+6
    2023167-65-72-68-8
    2022T6369-68-71-78+6
    2021T870-68-68-68-6
    2020MC73-70+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 8-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-71-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1869-69-74-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-69-70-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6768-70-85-72+77.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6569-69-71-72-33.800
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7671-69-73-75+42.400

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0120.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0350.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.504-0.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2560.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.2020.737

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.035 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 134 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

