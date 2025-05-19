Taylor Dickson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson is set to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25, 2025, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|66-69-69-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-72-79-79
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.242
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.284
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.148
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.059
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.438
|-0.053
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 ranks 145th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dickson sports a -0.284 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 109th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
- Dickson ranks 172nd in Par Breakers at 19.05% and 142nd in Bogey Avoidance at 16.98%.
- He has accumulated 130 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 143rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
