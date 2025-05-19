PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Dickson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Taylor Dickson is set to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25, 2025, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Dickson's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3768-71-69-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2966-69-69-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-72-79-79+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3965-70-70-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-67-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-71-2--

    Dickson's recent performances

    • Dickson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.242-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.284-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1480.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.059-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.438-0.053

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 ranks 145th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dickson sports a -0.284 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 109th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
    • Dickson ranks 172nd in Par Breakers at 19.05% and 142nd in Bogey Avoidance at 16.98%.
    • He has accumulated 130 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 143rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW