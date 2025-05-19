PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, teeing off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25, 2025. His most recent appearance at this event resulted in a tie for 12th place.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Poston's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1268-69-69-71-3
    2023MC75-71+6
    2022MC75-70+5
    2021MC74-74+8
    2020T1068-66-67-68-11

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for tenth at 11-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT568-70-68-73-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-70-69-70-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1168-67-71-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4274-72-73-73+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-66-77-72-131.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2871-69-70-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-68-69-76-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5076-71-75-73+712.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3975-71-72-72+219.500

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Poston has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.066-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2490.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2140.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0540.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4760.868

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.249 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston is delivering a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 728 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW