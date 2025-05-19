J.T. Poston betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, teeing off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25, 2025. His most recent appearance at this event resulted in a tie for 12th place.
Poston's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2020
|T10
|68-66-67-68
|-11
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for tenth at 11-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-66-77-72
|-1
|31.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|71-69-70-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|12.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|19.500
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Poston has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.066
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.249
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.214
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.054
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.476
|0.868
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.249 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston is delivering a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 728 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
