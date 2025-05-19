Sami Valimaki betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki tees off at Colonial Country Club May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Finnish golfer will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Valimaki's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|4
|70-67-64-62
|-17
|135.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|70-71-82-74
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|63-72-73-69
|-7
|7.750
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.748 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.254
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.481
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.191
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.610
|0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.646
|0.548
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.481 (23rd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Valimaki is sporting a 0.610 mark that ranks tenth on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Valimaki's Driving Distance average of 298.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 395 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 69th on TOUR.
- Valimaki breaks par 22.10% of the time, ranking 85th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.