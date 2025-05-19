PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki tees off at Colonial Country Club May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Finnish golfer will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Valimaki's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-74+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-68-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-71-67-69-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-71-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-70-70-75-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open470-67-64-62-17135.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-70-71-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6970-71-82-74+96.375
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4863-72-73-69-77.750

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.748 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.254-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4810.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.1910.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6100.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6460.548

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.481 (23rd) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Valimaki is sporting a 0.610 mark that ranks tenth on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • Valimaki's Driving Distance average of 298.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 395 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 69th on TOUR.
    • Valimaki breaks par 22.10% of the time, ranking 85th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

