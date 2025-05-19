PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Ricky Castillo will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Castillo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-69-71-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT565-66-67-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3871-69-71-73-410.578
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1267-72-68-72-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6468-68-69-75-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-67-74-65.400

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3370.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2240.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2160.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.2540.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5240.631

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.337 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.224 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
    • Castillo ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.75% and has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW