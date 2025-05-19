Ricky Castillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Ricky Castillo will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Castillo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-69-71-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|65-66-67-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|10.578
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|68-68-69-75
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-67-74
|-6
|5.400
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.337
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.224
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.216
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.254
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.524
|0.631
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.337 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.224 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
- Castillo ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.75% and has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.