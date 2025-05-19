PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Akshay Bhatia returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Bhatia will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes against a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+5
    20235669-68-70-77+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4663-70-71-74-214.300
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4268-70-70-71-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4270-76-75-71+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT367-66-75-70-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld966-66-70-67-1580.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT975-67-73-67-6151.667

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.047-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3260.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.267-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6140.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.625-0.144

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.326 (46th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.20% ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Bhatia sports a 0.614 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 695 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has been breaking par 25.66% of the time, which ranks sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

