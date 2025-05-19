Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Akshay Bhatia returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Bhatia will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes against a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bhatia's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2023
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|9
|66-66-70-67
|-15
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
|151.667
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.047
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.326
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.267
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.614
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.625
|-0.144
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.326 (46th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.20% ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Bhatia sports a 0.614 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26.
- Bhatia has accumulated 695 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Bhatia has been breaking par 25.66% of the time, which ranks sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
