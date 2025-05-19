Steven Fisk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Steven Fisk will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks Fisk's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Steven Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
|30.143
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-72-74-75
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|76-68-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T4
|67-67-67-68
|-19
|72.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|69-64-69-70
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Steven Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Steven Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.418
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.259
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.250
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.574
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.353
|0.703
Steven Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.259 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.67% ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk has posted a 0.250 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65.
- Fisk's Driving Distance average of 308.9 yards ranks 25th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 206 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
