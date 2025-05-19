PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Steven Fisk will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks Fisk's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Steven Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-67-68-1130.143
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-72-74-75+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2876-68-70-68-225.813
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT467-67-67-68-1972.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1769-64-69-70-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--

    Steven Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Steven Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4180.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2590.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2500.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.574-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3530.703

    Steven Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.259 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.67% ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk has posted a 0.250 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65.
    • Fisk's Driving Distance average of 308.9 yards ranks 25th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 206 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW