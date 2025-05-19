PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Ventura's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Ventura's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-71+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3168-71-70-73-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7774-67-76-75+82.300
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-70-67-74-65.400
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2564-71-71-67-1131.000

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0900.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.210-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.365-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1230.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.363-0.539

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura is sporting a -0.210 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura is delivering a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW