Kris Ventura betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Ventura's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Ventura's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|77
|74-67-76-75
|+8
|2.300
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-70-67-74
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|64-71-71-67
|-11
|31.000
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.090
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.210
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.365
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.123
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.363
|-0.539
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura is sporting a -0.210 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura is delivering a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.