Kris Ventura betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura is sporting a -0.210 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ventura is delivering a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.97% of the time.