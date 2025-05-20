Bolton: Consider Jordan Spieth good bounce-back option at Charles Schwab Challenge

At last check, and somehow, Scheffler is rostered by a little over nine percent of the gamers for the Charles Schwab. Now, not every gamer plays every week for any number of reasons, but even if the clip represented all gamers who never rest, that cut still seems high after all of these weeks. However, if you’re down to one start and debating to burn it now or at Muirfield Village, do what I did at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and plug him in now. And of course, make him your captain. His impact relative to the field is stronger at Colonial Country Club than it will be next week. And while fantasy scoring will be muted this week compared to TPC Craig Ranch, it’ll be even more so in Ohio.